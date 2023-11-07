FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Feeling drowsy? Exit and rest. Authorities say it could very well save a life.

Various agencies across the Central Valley are reminding drivers that if they are fatigued to not get behind the wheel.

In 2023, there have been more than 4,000 crashes in California involving drowsy drivers, according to the CHP website.

CHP Fresno says Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 marks National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. This week is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of driving while tired.

Studies conducted have revealed going too long without sleep can impair one’s ability to drive in the same way alcohol can. The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) states being awake for 24 hours is much like having a blood content (BAC) of .10%, .02% higher than the legal limit.

Those at a higher risk of driving drowsy include commercial drivers, graveyard shift workers, those with untreated sleep disorders, and young drivers. OTS states more than 50% of drowsy driving crashes involve drivers under 25 years old.

According to the CDC, some signs of driver fatigue include yawning, blinking frequently, wandering thoughts, missing an exit, feeling irritable, and drifting from lanes.

To avoid fatigue drivers should:

Get a full 8 hours of sleep, sticking to a consistent sleep schedule

Take a break every two hours or 100 miles

Avoid alcohol or any medication that causes sleepiness

Not rely on drinking caffeinated drinks as their effects are short-lived

CHP emphasizes pulling into a rest stop for a quick break can ensure everyone gets home safe.