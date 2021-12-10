CHP: Fresno man killed after being struck by vehicle in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been killed after a vehicle crash in Madera County Friday evening, according to CHP officials.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers received reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 99 south of Highway 152 in Madera County.

Investigators say a Kia minivan was traveling northbound on Highway 99 south of Highway 152 when the driver, a man from Fresno, pulled to the right shoulder and stopped his vehicle.

According to CHP officials, the man got out and walked to the back of his vehicle when the driver of a Toyota pickup traveling northbound on Highway 99 crashed into him and then into the minivan.

Investigators say the driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene and two other occupants in the minivan were uninjured.

According to officials, the driver of the pickup, a man from Merced, sustained minor to moderate injuries.

CHP authorities say alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, but it is unknown at this time why the driver of the pickup veered to the right shoulder of Highway 99 before hitting the minivan.

The identity of the man struck and killed has yet to be released by CHP officials.