CHP: Fresno man dead after truck crashes into palm tree

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after hitting a palm tree near Kearney Park late Sunday night according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers said the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. near the area of Kearney Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

Investigators said a pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old man from Fresno was driving westbound on Kearney Boulevard, east of Garfield Avenue.

For reasons yet to be determined, the CHP said the driver allowed his truck to steer to the right, on the dirt shoulder. Authorities said the truck struck a large palm tree head-on killing the driver.

The CHP said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.