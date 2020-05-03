CHP: Four hospitalized after blown-out tire causes crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a blown-out tire caused a solo-vehicle wreck along Highway 99 in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 1999 Lexus was traveling on northbound Highway 99, north of Merritt Drive, at about 1:25 a.m. in the number two lane at about 75 to 80 mph, when the vehicle sustained a blow out to its right rear tire and causing it to spin out, according to Sgt. Michael Wolfe.

The driver tried to regain control of the Lexus, steering it to the right, across the number three lane and off the freeway. The car overturned on its roof and came to rest.

Wolfe said the driver and three passengers were injured in the crash. A passenger suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. Three other vehicle occupants suffered moderate to minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

None of the rear passengers of the Lexus were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Wolfe said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

