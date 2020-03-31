CHP: Fatal crash on Highway 41 after sedan drives into the path of a truck

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A deadly crash claims the life of a man in Fresno County Monday after officers say he drove into the path of a passing vehicle.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and South Avenue.

Officers say the driver in a sedan was nearing the intersection and then darted across all lanes of Highway 41 and into the path of an oncoming truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. CHP says both drivers were wearing their seat-belts and that alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

