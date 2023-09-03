FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer thousands of people will pack up their cars and hit the road for one last vacation.

And with more drivers on the road, Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol says they are making their presence known.

“CHP is going to be out there in full force with our maximum enforcement period. What that means is we’re going to have all of our available officers out there on patrol.”

And those officers are going to be out looking for drunk drivers.

“We’re looking for aggressive drivers really, or anyone driving more aggressively,“ said Salas.

Less than 24 hours into the holiday weekend DUI arrests in Fresno were already in the double digits.

“Even though it’s early in the day early in this Labor Day weekend people are still out there having a good time, unfortunately making bad decisions …the last thing we want to do is make you one of our statistics.”

During Labor Day weekend last year more than 900 drivers were arrested in the state for a DUI and 52 people were killed in car crashes.

Sgt. Salas has a warning for anyone who is thinking about getting behind the wheel.

“You’re gonna have a black and white behind you with their lights on and you’re gonna have an officer out there giving you a field sobriety test, and if they deem you are under the influence they are going to take you to jail,’ said Salas.

The CHP says if you see a drunk driver on the road you are asked to call 9-1-1.