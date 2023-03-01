VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning solo vehicle crash leaves one dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say on Wednesday, at approximately 1:04 a.m., the Fresno Communications Center received calls of a solo vehicle crash on West Street, north of Cartmill Avenue, in an unincorporated area of Tulare County.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

The preliminary investigation indicates an unidentified man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on West Street, north of Cartmill Avenue.

Officers say, for reasons yet unknown, the driver of the Honda allowed the vehicle to travel off the roadway onto the east shoulder of West Street. As a result, the driver’s side of the Honda collided with a power pole and then struck a concrete structure. The Honda traveled over a dry irrigation canal, overturning onto its roof and coming to rest in a walnut orchard.

The driver of the Honda was wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Police say that alcohol and/or drugs are alleged to be a factor in this crash.

Members of the community who have witnessed the crash or who have information regarding this crash are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Visalia Area Office at (559) 734-6767.