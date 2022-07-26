Merced, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a vehicle while driving under the influence, officers say.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol received a call of a head-on collision in the area of Santa Fe and Olive.

Nearby units arrived and witnesses reportedly told them a Mustang had crashed into a minivan.

The Mustang was driven by a man in his 40s going southbound on Santa Fe and the minivan driver was a man in his 50s going the opposite direction.

Officers say that the Mustang drove into the path of the minivan, crashing head-on. The van overturned in the crash and immediately caught flames.

A Good Samaritan who was passing by saw the crash and was able to pull the driver out of the fiery vehicle. That Good Samaritan also explained that the Mustang driver was trying to run away from the scene by foot, according to CHP.

CHP officers were able to detain the driver quickly at the scene, where he was evaluated and found to be driving under the influence.

The minivan driver did sustain major injuries but is expected to live, officers say.

The driver of the Mustang will be facing DUI charges, bodily injuries, and felony hit-and-run, according to officers.