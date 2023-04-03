VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people inside a truck sustained major injuries in a suspected DUI collision in Tulare County, north of Tulare, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say.

According to the CHP, on Sunday at around 2:20 a.m. officers received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash on Hillman Street near Oakdale Avenue.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene say they found that a 25-year-old driver from Tulare was driving a Honda HR-V southbound on Hillman street near Oakdale at an unknown rate of speed. At the same time, officers say they located a 20-year-old from Tulare who was driving a Dodge 1500 on Hillman Street – ahead of the Honda.

Officials say the Honda crashed with the rear end of the Dodge – resulting in the Dodge getting overturned and subsequently coming to rest on the roadway.

According to CHP, the driver of the Dodge and a 19-year-old passenger sustained major injuries and were transported to Kaweah Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Honda was arrested for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and transported to the Tulare County Pre-trial Adult Facility.

CHP officers say alcohol was suspected to be a factor in this crash.