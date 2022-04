FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver rolled his SUV Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near Highway 41 and Manning Avenue.

The crash sent the SUV into a fence along highway 41. The CHP says the driver told officers he was drinking before the crash.

CHP officials say the man in his late 40’s.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and he sustained moderate injuries.