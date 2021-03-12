CHP: Driver’s DUI arrest after fatal crash when teen thrown from car, crushed

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Merced County, which officers say was caused when the driver drifted off the road and overturned – throwing the teenage passenger out of the car and the wreck ending up on top of her.

The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Sand Mush Road and Combs Road.

Officers say the unidentified victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle when it drifted off the road. The vehicle itself ended up on its roof on top of the victim.

According to the CHP, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested. 40-year-old Judith Medrano Nava was booked into Merced County Jail for felony DUI.

The incident remains under investigation.