CHP: Driver’s DUI arrest after fatal crash when teen thrown from car, crushed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHP: Driver's DUI arrest after fatal crash when teen thrown from car, crushed
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Merced County, which officers say was caused when the driver drifted off the road and overturned – throwing the teenage passenger out of the car and the wreck ending up on top of her.

The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Sand Mush Road and Combs Road.

Officers say the unidentified victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle when it drifted off the road. The vehicle itself ended up on its roof on top of the victim.

According to the CHP, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested. 40-year-old Judith Medrano Nava was booked into Merced County Jail for felony DUI.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com