CHP: Driver takes out fence and sign during high-speed chase in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man was arrested after a police chase in Fresno early Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The CHP says they tried to pull over a sport utility vehicle around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 168 near Shaw Avenue when the SUV took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the SUV got off the highway at Mckinley Avenue and started going westbound and crashed into a car near First Street and careened into a sign and took 100 feet of a fence.

The two people that were in the car that was hit were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the SUV was not injured and was arrested, according to CHP officers.