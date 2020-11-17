CHP: Driver overturned car on Hwy 41, killing passenger

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman crashed and rolled the car she was driving, ejecting and killing a passenger in the vehicle Monday, according to the CHP.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 41, south of Shaw Avenue, in Fresno.

Officers say Brianne Broom, 28, was intoxicated while driving southbound on the highway at a high rate of speed. She attempted to change lanes but instead lost control of the car, drove onto the embankment, caused it to overturn, causing the passenger to be ejected from the car. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the CHP, Broom was also taken to the hospital and later placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI (alcohol) and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She will be booked following her release from the hospital.

The 27-year-old passenger has not been formally identified.