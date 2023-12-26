FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after losing control and crashing into a pond in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the truck driver drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Ashlan Avenue and Academy Avenue in Fresno County, not far from Wolf Lakes Park.

After failing to stop at the stop sign, the driver then lost control and hit a wired fence and a golf cart before going into the pond, according to the CHP.

Officers say people were walking in front of the property at the time – but no one was hit. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say the person behind the wheel may have been driving under the influence, but cannot determine that for certain as the driver was taken from the scene by emergency medical services.