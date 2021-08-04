CHP: Driver killed in rollover crash in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHP: Driver killed in rollover crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One person is dead following a rollover crash in Fresno on Wednesday, which ended with one vehicle crashing into a used-car dealership, according to the CHP.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers say an SUV traveling southbound on Clovis Avenue crossed over a median south of Dakota Avenue and hit three parked vehicles before coming to a stop next to the used-car dealership.

According to the CHP, a man was in one of the parked vehicles and received major injuries. The other two vehicles were unoccupied. The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com