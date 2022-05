FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver died after a high-speed crash into the back of a big-rig trailer Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. near Elm and North avenues.

CHP says the driver was going at least 100 miles per hour and hit the back of a big rig that was pulling out of a yard.

Investigators say the impact sent the vehicle underneath the truck. The driver, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.