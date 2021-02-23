CHP: Driver killed after head-on collision near Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver was killed following a head-on collision near Coalinga Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., CHP says an SUV was traveling southbound Highway 145 when for unknown reasons the SUV crossed over to the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, while the woman driving the SUV was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with moderate injuries.

The on-ramp and off-ramp on Highway 145 near I-5 will be closed for a few hours as the investigation into the incident continues.