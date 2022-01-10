CHP: Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Temperance and North avenues.

Officials say a car ran a stop sign and ended up crashing into a big rig in the intersection.

A photo of the scene.

The impact of the crash launched the car into a nearby orchard and caused the truck to spill the lemons it was hauling. The driver of the car, identified as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say the big rig had the right of way.

The intersection has been shut down as crews work to clean up all of the lemons in the roadway.