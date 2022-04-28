MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man driving to the airport crashed into a police patrol vehicle in a Merced intersection on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the man was heading westbound on 14th Street near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The driver proceeded through the intersection after stopping at a stop sign on 14th, not realizing that on-coming vehicles from Martin Luther King Way did not have a stop sign, according to CHP. The man’s car struck the driver’s side of a police patrol vehicle driving through the intersection.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital after complaining about pain, according to CHP. The other driver was not injured in the incident.

CHP officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in causing the collision. Officers say the man was allowed to continue heading to the airport after the incident.