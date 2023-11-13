FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he failed to stop at a posted stop sign in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday.

CHP says a driver described as a 61-year-old man of a 2001 Hyundai Elantra going northbound on Walnut Avenue was approaching Mount Whitney Avenue at the intersection. He failed to make a stop, going in the way of a Toyota that was going westbound who had the right of way and a no stop.

Officers say they collided and veered off northwest of the road, sheering off an AT&T pole.

Investigators say the 50-year-old male driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Hyundai sustained major injuries. He was transported to the local hospital.

CHP says as of now, drugs and alcohol are not a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.