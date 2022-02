FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- One Person was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to receive serious medical attention after a vehicle collision near Parlier, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officials say, the driver of a truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Rose and Zediker Avenues colliding with the side of an SUV.

The SUV driver had to be airlifted to receive medical attention according to CHP.

DUI is not suspected by officials.