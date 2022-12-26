LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on the north shoulder of highway 198.

Officers describe the vehicle as a 2004 Subaru that was occupied by two males. One is a 24-year old and the other is said to be of a similar age. It is currently still undetermined where they are from. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to CHP, it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor. They also say they don’t believe fog was a factor either as visibility was at about 1000 feet.