CHP: Dense fog causes 10 separate crashes along Highway 99

UPDATE: Officials from the California Highway Patrol originally reported that a person was killed in one of Friday’s crashes along Highway 99, however they later amended their report saying the person is in critical condition. Our story has been modified to account for the CHP’s update.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking drivers to stay home if they are able due to thick fog and low visibility along Highway 99 and throughout Fresno County.

Photo Courtesy Fresno CHP

A spokesperson for the CHP, Mike Salas, said officers have responded to 10 separate crashes along both the north and southbound sides of Highway 99 and throughout the county.

“It’s just been one of those days where it’s a combination of speed and fog. It’s definitely a huge factor when it comes to crashes,” said Salas. “We’ve had more than a dozen calls, multiple vehicle collisions in different areas. It’s just a reminder that when there is fog, always reduce that speed and buckle up.”

