FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A CHP officer was involved in a crash in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Huntington Blvd. and Orchard Street.

CHP says a vehicle failed to yield to the patrol car at an “uncontrolled intersection” when the collision happened. The CHP officer was transported to a local hospital with a complaint of pain.

The driver of the other car was not injured, CHP says.