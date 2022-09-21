MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Madera are cracking down on side shows, this comes after a handful of arrests over the weekend with hundreds of cars involved.

California Highway Patrol says the cars block off the road and perform stunts, that it’s only getting more dangerous and it’s happening all across Madera.

“Anywhere from 3 to 4 hundred vehicles, a large number of vehicles, a large crowd lighting off fireworks completely blocking off the whole intersection,” said CHP Officer Javiar Ruvalcaba.

The latest bust happened Sunday around 1:30 am on avenue 12 and road 36. “They arrived and dispersed the crowd and as a result of that there were five arrests” he added.

Two vehicles were impounded, and officials also recovered a ghost gun, brass knuckles, and a high-capacity gun magazine. The sideshow happening right next to Liberty High School.

“It’s very dangerous, this type of activity is dangerous for the community, it’s dangerous for the people that are involved theses people are getting very brazen,” said Officer Ruvalcaba.

But this isn’t the only place it’s happening in Madera County. Emmett Woodard lives nearby and says he hears it in his neighborhood.

“Every Thursday and every Friday I just hear a screeching mark like they burning donuts in the intersection. They having their jolly fun but they’re not taking into consideration what lives could be affected” said Woodard.

Officer Ruvalcaba says it’s only a matter of time before those participating get caught!

“We’re going to get you one way or another …maybe it’s not today maybe it’s not tomorrow but eventually, it’s gonna cost you and it’s gonna cost you a lot” he added.

Authorities say if you engage in this sort of activity or are even just a spectator you could get arrested and charged with a misdemeanor or even a felony.