CHP citing more visitors at Millerton Lake for illegal parking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As temperatures continue to heat up, more people are heading outdoors despite ‘Stay-At-Home’ orders.

This weekend alone, the California Highway Patrol cited more than 50 drivers near Millerton Lake parked illegally.

On Sunday the bottom of Sky Harbour Road had less cars parked along the curb, compared to Saturday.

The CHP has ramped up its patrol during the coronavirus pandemic, as they continue to get reports from residents of the high volume traffic.

“It’s just becoming super busy up here,” said Doreen Carter, a resident.

All state park parking lots have closed because of the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order, but that isn’t stopping visitors.

“This was never made for what they’re doing, this amount of people,” Carter said.

Carter and her husband, who have lived in the Sky Harbour area for nearly 15 years, say people are parking illegally. They say it’s becoming dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists, and traffic on this narrow two-lane road.

“I know they want to come out here and hike but they’re parking in the roadway, blocking people’s driveways,” said Officer Gerardo Rodriguez with the California Highway Patrol – Fresno County area.

In an effort to help, park rangers and state park police are also there, telling drivers they have to turn around because there’s no parking along this road.

“I know there’s not much legal space to park out here but you have to park off the roadway, all four tires got to be in the dirt shoulder,” said Rodriguez.

The Carter’s say parking isn’t the only issue. They say visitors are also leaving lots of trash behind in a place that’s known for its beauty.

“We clean the whole area up of trash and then we go today and there’s a six pack, 12 pack of beer and trash,” Carter said.

Residents say they just want people to be safe and mindful because the majority on Sky Harbour Road is private property.

