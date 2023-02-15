FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school bus with children on board was involved in a crash with a car in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Belmont and Grantland avenues. CHP says the school bus carrying two kids less than five years old was headed to school east on Belmont Avenue.

According to the CHP, a vehicle headed south on Grantland Avenue allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and t-boned the bus. The bus was on its side for around forty feet and landed back on its wheels.

The children inside were not injured, officers say. The bus driver received a laceration to her hand and complaint of pain. The driver who officers say ran the stop sign was detained – pending further test results, CHP says.