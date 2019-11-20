CHP: Car drives off a cliff and catches fire

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been seriously injured after the car they were in drove off a cliff and caught fire, according to the CHP.

Tuesday’s call was received around 5:30 p.m. sending crews to the area of Highway 168 near Buckeye Heliport in Fresno County.

Fresno County Fire responded, extinguished the vehicle fire, and rescued the one person inside. They were then airlifted to CRMC with major injuries.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol say the vehicle may have had some equipment issues before the crash, such as bad brakes, which could have been a factor in the incident.

