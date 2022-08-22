FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team took place in Bakersfield last week, according to authorities.

Officials say on Tuesday evening, a CHP officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield. After noticing indicators of possible criminal activity, the officer deployed his canine who alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics.

During the search of the vehicle, authorities say they found 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in several cardboard boxes in the cargo area. They arrested the two men from Fresno at the Kern Couty Jail on charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale and selling or transporting methamphetamine.

CHP says the case has been sent to the Kern County Narcotics Task Force.