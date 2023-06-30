FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car drove through a stop light Friday morning and crashed into a big rig – causing a third vehicle to be pushed off the road, according to the CHP.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Academy Avenue. Officers say a white sedan traveling southbound on Academy Avenue went through a stop light and hit the big rig on its side, causing it to go into the opposite lane and collide with a black SUV. The big rig, which was empty at the time, then tipped over.

The driver of the big rig was taken to the hospital. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not seriously injured, officials say.