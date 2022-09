FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m.

CHP says the roads are wet and the crash could be rain related. The truck was not damaged and the driver was not injured.