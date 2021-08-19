CHP: Big-Rig driver from New York killed in Kings County crash

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a big rig pulling a trailer loaded with onions was killed after the vehicle overturned in a field in Kings County, according to the CHP.

Officers say the crash took place Wednesday, at around 1:10 p.m., on Plymouth Avenue east of 30th Avenue.

According to the CHP, the big rig was driving eastbound on Plymouth Avenue when it failed to stop prior to the limit line, which resulted in the driver steering the vehicle to the left and causing the vehicle to overturn in a field. The driver died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the driver has not been officially released.