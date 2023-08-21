FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist is dead after his bike clipped a trailer axle near an elementary school in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, CHP received a call regarding a collision involving a bicyclist and vehicle near Kaviland and Cedar avenues, near Calwa Elementary School.

CHP says the victim, believed to be a man in his late 30s or early 40s, died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a big rig was traveling southbound on Cedar; at the same time, a man on a mountain bike was traveling southbound on a paved sidewalk.

For reason yet to be determined, officers say the bicyclist made a left turn directly into the path of the trailer of the commercial vehicle traveling southbound where the bicyclist struck the back axles of the trailer.

The bicyclist was not wearing any protective gear, but officers say that would not have helped his injuries due to the crash. Officers say the school was notified of the crash and that no students were exposed to or near the crash.

Officers say Cedar Avenue between Jensen Avenue and Kaviland Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time due to the accident.