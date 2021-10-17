CHP: Bicyclist killed after being struck by pickup truck in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday morning, according to Merced CHP officials.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 140 and Lincoln Boulevard regarding a traffic collision.

Detectives say a man was riding his bike eastbound on Highway 140 when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the same direction.

According to officials, the bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities say the driver of the pickup did not suffer from any injuries.

CHP officers say no drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision and that there is poor visibility in the area where the crash took place.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup has been cooperative with officers. This is an ongoing investigation.

