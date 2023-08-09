FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash involving a driver with no headlights on has sent a 5-month-old baby to the hospital Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol says.

According to officers, around 9:10 p.m. they responded to a call regarding a crash around the intersection of South McCall and East Jensen Avenues.

CHP says a Chevy Impala was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Jensen Avenue and a Chevy pickup truck was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes. The Impala did not have its headlights activated and hit the Chevy pickup head-on.

Officers stated there was a single driver in the Impala and three occupants in the other vehicle, including a 5-month-old baby. The driver of the Impala reported major injuries while one of the three occupants of the pickup truck reported major to moderate injuries.

CHP says they took the 5-month-old to the hospital as a precaution, but the infant seems to be okay.

Officers say they receive a 9-1-1 call right before the crash that might have to do with the incident since the resident reported a weird behavior from a driver when she called.

The crash is actively undergoing investigation.