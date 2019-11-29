CHP and other crews finding many drivers are unprepared for first snowfall

Local News

One man who's been clearing roads in the foothills says this is common with the first snowfall of the season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) — The first snowfall of the season continued into the Thanksgiving holiday in the foothill communities, attracting even more people up Highway 168 in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol and snowplows have been keeping busy – making sure all of those drivers are safe.

Ron King and his family are celebrating Thanksgiving in Shaver Lake this year. Also, for the first time in a while, he’s putting chains on his tires.

“I did do this a long time ago when I was probably my son’s age,” King said, while putting one of the chains on.

Knowing snow was in the forecast, King made sure he and his family could safely make it to the cabin.

“I anticipated the snow these last two days and started researching by looking at our tire size,” he explained.

CHP was on-hand on Highway 168 to make sure everyone got their chains on properly and that drivers were informed of the conditions on the way.

Even with chains on our tires, we weren’t able to make it up the road to Shaver Lake. So, as much as you can winterize your tires, remember — if it’s an unsafe situation just turn around and go back.

Craig Jenkins has been clearing out roads in the area since Wednesday. He said too many are realizing they’re ill-prepared too late.

“I see a lot of people going as far as they can go, spinning out, then deciding to put chains on in the middle of the road. That’s not always the safest practice,” Jenkins said.

Not just unprepared with their tires, but unprepared with driving in the snow.

“Sometimes [the speed limit sign] says 25 [miles per hour], but sometimes 25 is too fast for conditions. That’s just a recommended speed,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes, two miles an hour is too fast, always watch your breaks. Your breaks don’t do well in the snow.”

So, take it from us, slow down and get some chains.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.