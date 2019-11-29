CHP and other crews finding many drivers are unprepared for first snowfall

One man who's been clearing roads in the foothills says this is common with the first snowfall of the season

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) — The first snowfall of the season continued into the Thanksgiving holiday in the foothill communities, attracting even more people up Highway 168 in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol and snowplows have been keeping busy – making sure all of those drivers are safe.

Ron King and his family are celebrating Thanksgiving in Shaver Lake this year. Also, for the first time in a while, he’s putting chains on his tires.

“I did do this a long time ago when I was probably my son’s age,” King said, while putting one of the chains on.

Knowing snow was in the forecast, King made sure he and his family could safely make it to the cabin.

“I anticipated the snow these last two days and started researching by looking at our tire size,” he explained.

CHP was on-hand on Highway 168 to make sure everyone got their chains on properly and that drivers were informed of the conditions on the way.

Even with chains on our tires, we weren’t able to make it up the road to Shaver Lake. So, as much as you can winterize your tires, remember — if it’s an unsafe situation just turn around and go back.

Craig Jenkins has been clearing out roads in the area since Wednesday. He said too many are realizing they’re ill-prepared too late.

“I see a lot of people going as far as they can go, spinning out, then deciding to put chains on in the middle of the road. That’s not always the safest practice,” Jenkins said.

Not just unprepared with their tires, but unprepared with driving in the snow.

“Sometimes [the speed limit sign] says 25 [miles per hour], but sometimes 25 is too fast for conditions. That’s just a recommended speed,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes, two miles an hour is too fast, always watch your breaks. Your breaks don’t do well in the snow.”

So, take it from us, slow down and get some chains.

