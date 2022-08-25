VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a 34-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Route 201 at an unknown speed.

The pickup truck driver had a controlled stop at Road 24, while the motorcyclist riding down State Rout 201 did not have a stop sign.

According to CHP, the driver said he looked both ways before entering the intersection to turn left. The motorcyclist hit the side of the pickup truck and was ejected off his motorcycle as a result of the collision.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and officers say do not suspect alcohol was involved.