CHP: 8-year-old girl killed after being hit by vehicle in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 8-year-old girl was killed on Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Fresno County, according to CHP officials.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officials responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident near Friant Road and Willow Avenue.

Upon investigation, officers say they learned the victim’s mother had pulled onto the side of the road following an argument between her and a male passenger in the vehicle.

According to CHP officials, the 8-year-old ran out of the vehicle during the dispute and was hit by an oncoming driver in a Toyota.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota called CHP and stayed on scene while officers investigated the crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.