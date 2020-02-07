CHP: 67-year-old woman killed in a rollover crash outside Merced Falls

MERCED FALLS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 67-year-old woman has died in a rollover crash in Merced County, according to the CHP.

Officers say the vehicle rollover took place west of Merced Falls at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Highway Patrol, an 80-year-old driver from Snelling lost control of the vehicle while traveling eastbound on Merced Falls Road at approximately 40 mph. The 67-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor.

