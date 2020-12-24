CHP: 61-year old killed by his own truck

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was killed by his own truck after it rolled forward as he was trying to jump start it Wednesday, according to the CHP.

Officers say it happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the Shasta Market parking lot at Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue, west of Kerman.

According to the CHP, the 61-year-old’s pickup had a dead battery and he was trying to start it. The vehicle was left in gear when the jump took place, causing it to move forward and hit the man, causing major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the 61-year-old is yet to be officially released.