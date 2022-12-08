PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 65 in Porterville on Wednesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

On Wednesday around 1:22 p.m. an emergency dispatcher received a call reporting a collision on Highway 65 and Avenue 56 with medical aid being required.

According to the CHP, a 46-year-old from Porterville was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three minor passengers southbound on Highway 65 and was approaching a red light at Avenue 56 at 55 mph.

At the same time, officers say a 39-year-old from Earlimart was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry with one passenger eastbound on Avenue 56 approaching a green light at State Route 65 at an unknown speed, officials added.

CHP officials say, due to inattention, the driver of the Dodge did not stop at the red light entering the intersection directly into the path of the Toyota resulting in a crash where the front of the Dodge crashed into the driver’s side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries and was airlifted to the Kern Medical Center, the passenger in the Toyota received moderate injuries and was transported to Sierra View Medical Center. In the other vehicle, a passenger in the Dodge sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra View Medical Center, and the driver of the Dodge suffered minor injuries, according to the official report by CHP. The other two passengers in the Dodge did not report any injuries.

CHP officers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident.