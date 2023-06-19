FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people dead and three at the hospital after road crashes during the deadliest week so far this year in Fresno County, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP asks residents to take the tragic news seriously.

“Alarming to us, and it should be alarming to our citizens who travel up and down the roadways here in Fresno County, that these things are happening, and they’re starting to be, unfortunately, more common,” Mike Salas, CHP Public Information Officer.

The six deaths from this past week are part of the 47 deaths on county roads so far this year.

Two of the deadly crashes involved drivers under the influence, like in the case of Friday’s fatal crash on Jensen and Del Rey in Sanger.

There officers arrested 45-year-old Michelle Vega for suspicion of DUI, manslaughter while intoxicated, and being a driver causing death while intoxicated, after the death of 35-year-old Ofelia Santana.

“There’s zero tolerance when it comes to driving impaired. It’s a very hard hammer that’s coming down on these individuals who are making that unfortunate choice by getting behind that wheel impaired,” Salas said.

To try and stay ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer, CHP plans to increase patrols, conduct more DUI checkpoints, and do anything else to make sure they don’t have a repeat of the past week.

“We’re gonna be looking for those drivers who are not only impaired, but driving recklessly, and hopefully trying to save another life. The last thing we want is to lose another member of our community, of our family,” said Salas.

CHP also called on the public to help take those extra precautions, and Salas says two of the six who died were not wearing a seatbelt.

They ask that you buckle up, put down the phone, and keep your eyes on the road.

“These things are happening a lot more prevalent. We’re just trying to reduce that and keep everyone’s family intact.”

They ask that if you see anyone driving dangerously, or erratically, to call 911.