FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were rushed to a local hospital following a car crash on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Parlier and Englehart avenues near Reedley after it was reported that a car and SUV had been involved in an accident.

When officers arrived, they found someone in a car suffering from major injuries. The person was flown by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

A second person in the car and three occupants of the SUV were also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

While investigating at the scene, officers say they were told by witnesses that the car had run a stop sign at the intersection, crashing into the SUV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.