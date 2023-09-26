FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of more than 45 pounds of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl in Fresno County.

Officials say the arrest is the result of an initial CHP traffic stop on September 21, 2023, and an investigation by the California Department of Justice’s High Impact Investigation Team (HIIT).

The suspects, who officials say were operating the vehicle without driver’s licenses, are alleged to have been transporting the narcotics from Oakland to Los Angeles.

“Throughout the state, the California Department of Justice and our allied partners are working together to prevent illicit and dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta.

The CHP officers and DOJ agents identified 43 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl that had been hidden in various areas inside the vehicle.

Together we have made hundreds of arrests and seized thousands of pounds of narcotics. These arrests and seizures should send a clear message: We will not tolerate the transport and sale of illegal narcotics within California. I want to thank our teams and our law enforcement partners across the state; there are countless lives being saved as a result of their important and difficult work. Attorney General Rob Bonta

As part of the DOJ’s task force program, the participating agencies of HIIT work in collaboration to combat drug trafficking organizations, violent career criminals, and gangs.