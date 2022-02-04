CHP: 4-vehicle crash, 3 injured, in Fresno County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
4-vehicle crash, 3 injured, in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Fresno County on Friday, according to the CHP.

The crash took place at around 6.20 p.m. at the intersection of Jensen and DeWolf avenues. Officers say a gray sedan going southbound on DeWolf attempted to turn on to Jensen when a white sedan already on Jensen struck it. A third vehicle then hit the other two – and a few minutes later another a fourth vehicle struck the others.

Officers say two occupants in the white vehicle were injured, along with a passenger in the gray sedan. The identities of those involved have yet to be officially released.

The crash is under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm