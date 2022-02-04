CHP: 4-vehicle crash, 3 injured, in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Fresno County on Friday, according to the CHP.

The crash took place at around 6.20 p.m. at the intersection of Jensen and DeWolf avenues. Officers say a gray sedan going southbound on DeWolf attempted to turn on to Jensen when a white sedan already on Jensen struck it. A third vehicle then hit the other two – and a few minutes later another a fourth vehicle struck the others.

Officers say two occupants in the white vehicle were injured, along with a passenger in the gray sedan. The identities of those involved have yet to be officially released.

The crash is under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved.