CHP: 4 suffer moderate to major injuries in DUI-related head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four people, including both drivers, suffered moderate to major injuries Friday evening in a drunk driving-related head-on crash along Auberry Road in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a call around 7 p.m. of a head-on crash along Auberry Road just north of Wellbarn Road, said spokesman Mike Salas.

A preliminary investigation found that Jose Navarro, 26, of Madera, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro south on Auberry Road approaching three vehicles ahead of him. At the same time, a 2017 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on Auberry Road.

Navarro, due to his level of intoxication, went into the northbound lane of Auberry, crossing over solid double yellow lines, Salas said. He passed two of the three vehicles but did not have enough time or distance to reenter his lane.

The driver of the 4Runner approached Navarro, who was in her lane of traffic, and was unable to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Both vehicles collided head-on within the northbound lane of Auberry.

Navarro suffered moderate to major injuries, but were not life threatening, as a result of the crash as did two adult male passengers, Salas said. The driver of the 4Runner also suffered major injuries that were not life threatening. All of the injured were taken to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Everyone involved in the crash were properly restrained at the time, the CHP said.

Navarro was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail after his release from the hospital.

The investigation into the collision continues.

