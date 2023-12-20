PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people sustained major injuries and one person sustained minor injuries on Saturday due to a two-vehicle crash in Porterville, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say on Dec. 16 at 11:55 a.m. the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a two-vehicle crash in the area of SR-190 and Globe Drive. Officers from the CHP Porterville area responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates a driver of a Hyundai Accent was driving westbound on SR-190 east of Globe Drive passing vehicles utilizing the eastbound lane while at the same time, a driver of a Cadilac SRX4 was eastbound on SR-190 east of Global Drive going at approximately 55 mph, officials said.

According to officials, the driver of the Hyundai started to pass slower vehicles that were in front of him. As the driver of the Hyundai drove into the eastbound lane of SR-190 and accelerated he did not see the Cadillac driving in the eastbound lane.

Officials say that both drivers were unable to avoid a crash and the front of the Hyundai collided head-on with the Cadillac.

Officials say the driver of the Hyundai and the two passengers were transported to a local hospital for major injuries and the driver of the Cadilac was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.