MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four women from the Central Valley were killed in a head-on crash on Monday morning in Monterey County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:20 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Jolon and Mission roads for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found two cars had slammed head-on into each other, leaving everyone inside of the vehicles with major injuries.

One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Mary Lee of Fresno, was pulled from her car and rushed to a local hospital, where officials say she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the passengers of Lee’s vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Xiong Lee of Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua of Merced, and 36-year-old Pa Vue of Fresno, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson, was extricated from his car and flown by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts.

Details about what happened leading up to the crash are still unclear as the investigation into the crash continues.