VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle collision in the Orange Cove area, officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say.

CHP officials said on Thursday at around 2:11 p.m. a Honda minivan heading northbound collided with a Dodge four-door truck that was traveling southbound leaving three people dead and three injured in the area of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue, outside of Orange Cove.

According to authorities, two people injured were transported to a local hospital, one by ambulance and another one sky lifted.

Officials say they are still at the scene helping out one more person that was reported to be pinned in.

There is an active investigation at the scene.