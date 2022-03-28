FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle that lost control on a Fresno County roadway covered in hail, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Del Rey avenues after several vehicles were involved in an accident.

When officers arrived, they reportedly learned that vehicle had slammed into the back of a truck, causing it to crash into a tree on the side of the road.

Following the crash, officers say the vehicle that caused the crash left the area without stopping to check on the driver of the truck that hit the tree.

Photo of the scene provided by @JRMedia559.

A driver and three passengers in another car saw the truck on the side of the road, pulled over, and got out to help.

Officers say the group was standing near the truck and helping the driver when they were hit by a passing vehicle that had lost control on the icy roadway.

Three of the four people who were hit were taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to major. Officers say they don’t believe anyone suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

Officers say they are now searching for the vehicle that caused the original crash with the truck.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.